New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are known to be great friends, having played together for India for a couple of decades while Virender Sehwag also known to be great prankster in his playing days made his debut for India under Ganguly’s captaincy. No better day to share a laugh with your friends on friendship day than to look back at an old clip where Tendulkar and Sehwag tag-teamed to take the mickey out of their former team-mate.

‘Aise chakke asani se aap kaise marte the. Ki khade khade chakke…Humko dus, bara, chowda step age jana padta tha chakka marne ke liye. ( Refereing to Sachin: How could you hit such big sixes so easily by standing at the crease. I had to take 10, 12, sometimes 14 steps to hit sixes),” Ganguly said while refering to an old clip that was telecasted during the match while they were in the commentary box.

Tendulkar response left everyone in splits.

‘Dada, wicket sirf 22 yard hi hoti hai. (Dada (Ganguly) wicket is only of 22 yards…,’ said the legendary Indian batter.

“Isi liye toh keh raha hoon, aap kaise itne asani se chakke mar lete hain. (That’s why I am asking you, how could hit sixes with such ease?,” Ganguly was quick to point out but by then it was too late for damage control.

Sehwah soon joined Tendulkar and all three of them had a good laugh over the incident.

’10, 12, 14 Dada, itne itne step le lete the aap. (10, 12, 14 steps Dada, you took so many steps),’ Sehwag asked.