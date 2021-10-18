Kolkata: This too happened when Virat Kohli bowed to Sachin Tendulkar in front of a packed stadium in Kolkata to show his respect for the master blaster. The incident took place during an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in 2016 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As Kohli played a match-winning knock in front of his idol at the Garden of Eden, the batting sensation dedicated his half-century to the Master Blaster.

“I started playing cricket watching him. So to do it in front of 67,000 people with him celebrating, it was a great feeling,” Kohli had said after scripting India’s epic win over Pakistan at the tie.