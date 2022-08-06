New Delhi: A video of a race at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia is going viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that an athlete lost a 400-meter race due to a wardrobe malfunction. Italy’s Alberto Nonino was participating in a 400-meter race of decathlon when he got uncomfortable and kept reaching down to hold his crotch multiple times. At first, the audience couldn’t see why the athlete got uncomfortable in the middle of the race and finished in the last position after a brilliant start. Later, sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro reported that Alberto Nonino’s penis kept falling out of his shorts which affected his performance in the race.

Mundial de atletismo sub20, Cali (Colombia). ltima serie de los 400 metros del decatl n. El italiano Alberto Nonino (18 a os), por la calle cinco, empieza muy bien pero acaba entrando ltimo. Iba con la minga fuera. Literalmente #WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/u3Jx8yLaz0 David S nchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) August 3, 2022

After the incident, the 18-year-old went on the internet and requested netizens to stop sending him links to blogs and posts about it. He stated, “I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there.”

“I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later,” Alberto Nonino concluded.

The athlete finished last in the race with a timing of 51.57 seconds but he has promised to make a strong comeback.