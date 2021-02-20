Skipper Ishan Kishan smashed a blistering 173 off just 94 balls to lead Jharkhand to a massive 324-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in an Elite Group B game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Ishan, who has done well for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, served a timely reminder to the national selectors before the white-ball series against England, which comprises five T20s in Ahmedabad and three ODIs in Pune. <p></p> <p></p>Invited to bat, Jharkhand posted a mammoth 422 for nine, shaped by Kishan's whirlwind knock, and then bundled out the opposition for a meagre 98 in 18.4 overs, with pacer Varun Aaron (6/37) doing the bulk of the damage. <p></p> <p></p>The 22-year-old left-handed Kishan single-handedly tore apart the MP attack, striking 19 fours and 11 sixes in his knock. <p></p> <p></p>After Jharkhand lost opener Utkarsh Singh (6) early, Kishan conjured up a 113-run second-wicket stand with Kumar Kushagra (26) to lay the foundation for a big score. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan, who opened the innings, continued playing his shots before being caught by Shubham Sharma off Gaurav Yadav. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan reached his individual 50 in 42 balls, 100 in 74 balls and 150 in 86 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Courtesy Kishan's heroics, Jharkhand posted the highest total by an Indian domestic side. <p></p> <p></p>Virat Singh (68 off 49 balls; 5x4, 3x6) and Sumit Kumar (52 off 58 balls, 5x4) also played their parts to perfection as all the MP bowlers had an off day in the field. <p></p> <p></p>However, there was more action in store as all-rounder Anukul Roy smashed seven sixes and three fours in his 39-ball 72 and ensured that his team went past the 400-run mark. <p></p> <p></p>Aaron wreaked havoc to leave Madya Pradesh tottering at 21 for five. <p></p> <p></p>It was just a matter of time as they were eventually bundled out for 98 as their all top-order batsmen faltered. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jharkhand 422/9 (Ishan Kishan 173, Anukul Roy 72; Virat Singh 68; Gourav Yadav 4/73, Shubham Sharma 1/44) beat Madhya Pradesh 98 all out (Abhishek Bhandari 42; Venkatesh Iyer 23; Varun Aaron 6/37, Bal Krishna 2/8) by 324 runs. <p></p> <p></p>At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Punjab 288/4 (Gurkeerat Mann 139 not out, Prabhsimran Singh 71; Baba Aparajith 1/15, R Sai Kishore 1/31) lost to Tamil Nadu 289/4 (N Jagadeesan 101, Baba Aparajith 88; Shahrukh Khan 55 not out; Siddharth Kaul 2/47, Karan Kalia 1/44) by six wickets. <p></p> <p></p>At SS Cricket Commune: Vidarbha 331/6 (Yash Rathod 117, Faiz Fazal 100; C Stephen 3/66, Girinath Reddy 2/79) lost to Andhra 332/7 (Ricky Bhui 101 not out, Hanuma Vihari 65; Darshan Nalkande 3/76, Aditya Thakare 2/76) by three wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Other Results: <p></p> <p></p>Gujarat Beat Rajasthan by 3 wickets <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Beat Bihar by 10 wickets <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Beat Odisha by 34 runs <p></p> <p></p>Uttar Pradesh Beat Karnataka by 9 runs <p></p> <p></p>Baroda Beat Goa by 5 wicktes <p></p> <p></p>Hyderabad Beat Tripura by 113 runs