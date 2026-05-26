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Vijay Shankar joins THIS team just days after retiring from international cricket

Just days after retiring from international cricket, Vijay Shankar has already made his next big move. The former India all-rounder is now heading to LPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Vijay Shankar LPL 2026

Vijay Shankar LPL 2026

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is all set to begin a new chapter in franchise cricket after recently announcing his retirement from international cricket. The experienced Tamil Nadu cricketer has now been picked as one of the marquee overseas signings for the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, which will be played in Sri Lanka from July 17 to August 8.

The tournament organisers officially confirmed the major overseas signings ahead of the player draft scheduled for June 1.

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Vijay Shankar joins Kandy Royals for LPL 2026

Vijay Shankar will represent Kandy Royals in the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League.

The all-rounder is expected to bring valuable experience to the side after years of playing franchise cricket across multiple leagues and representing India at the international level.

Shankar was part of India’s squad during the 2019 ODI World Cup and is still remembered for taking a wicket with his very first ball in the tournament.

Kandy Royals retain strong core ahead of new season

Kandy Royals have retained several experienced players as they prepare for the upcoming LPL season.

The squad already includes Sri Lankan stars Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews, while England all-rounder Moeen Ali is also among the franchise’s major overseas names.

With Vijay Shankar now joining the side, Kandy Royals appear to have added more balance and depth to their lineup.

Shakib Al Hasan retained by defending champions

Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings have also retained a strong squad ahead of the new season.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan will continue with the franchise alongside Sri Lankan players Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as Jaffna look to defend their title successfully.

LPL continues to grow globally

Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela said the latest signings show how rapidly the Lanka Premier League is growing among international players and fans.

The marquee lineup reflects the growing strength and global appeal of the Lanka Premier League. Franchises have retained a strong mix of international experience and Sri Lankan talent, which sets the tone perfectly ahead of the player draft,” he said.

The organisers also revealed that more than 650 overseas player registrations from 21 different cricketing nations have been received for the upcoming draft.

Chris Gayle named brand ambassador for LPL 2026

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle will serve as the official brand ambassador for LPL 2026.

The tournament will feature five teams – SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants and Colombo Kaps.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format before the playoffs begin later in the tournament.

LPL 2026 schedule details

The opening match of LPL 2026 will be played between SC Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants at the SSC Ground in Colombo on July 17.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on August 8.

Also Read: Big blow for Australia! Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to… as Josh Inglis takes over captaincy for Pakistan ODIs

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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