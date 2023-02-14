Village Girl Smashes Local Boys For Massive Sixes, Fans Say 'Lady Version Of Suryakumar Yadav' : Watch Video

The announcement of the Women's Premier League was a massive step towards the evolvement of women's cricket in India. In the last decade or so, the BCCI have paid keen attention to the promotion of Women's cricket. The auction for the WPL was held on February 13 where many national and international stars earned a fortune.

Given the rise of women's cricket in India, more and more women are taking up the sport. India has always been a cricket-loving nation and people of all ages are adherent followers of the sport.

Indian women's team has also become one of the strongest teams in world cricket, repaying the faith shown by BCCI in promoting the game. Recently, the team beat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where a village girl can be seen playing some remarkable shots against local boys. The girl is being massively praised on social media.