Veteran domestic fast bowler Vinay Kumar created history on Saturday after his three for 24 for Puducherry in Mizoram’s second innings at Kolkata saw him become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history.

With his three-wicket haul, Vinay has now 412 wickets, going past Pankaj Singh (409 wickets). Former Haryana left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel leads the tally with 637 wickets.

At the end of the match, Vinay, who represents Puducherry, was given a guard of honour by his team-mates after his side won by an innings and 272 runs.

The 34-year-old started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years.

Vinay has recorded 474 wickets in 133 First-Class matches, at an average of just over 23. He last represented India in 2013, in an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

Here’s the full list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:

Name of the player Number of wickets taken Rajinder Goel 637 S Venkataraghavan 530 Sunil Joshi 479 Narendra Hirwani 441 BS Chandrasekhar 437 VV Kumar 418 Vinay Kumar 412 Pankaj Singh 409 Sairaj Bahutule 405 Bishen Singh Bedi 403 Utpal Chatterjee 401

Earlier this month, Vinay Kumar became only the second fast bowler to record 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy history. “400 Ranji Trophy wickets. 397 for Karnataka and 3 for Pondicherry. Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this wonderful journey,” Kumar tweeted after achieving the feat.

Vinay has played 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is in which he has scalped 1, 38 and 10 wickets respectively. He has featured 105 IPL games so far and has picked 105 wickets at an economy of 8.39.