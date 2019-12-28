Veteran domestic fast bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/vinay-kumar">Vinay Kumar</a> created history on Saturday after his three for 24 for Puducherry in Mizoram's second innings at Kolkata saw him become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> history. <p></p> <p></p>With his three-wicket haul, Vinay has now 412 wickets, going past Pankaj Singh (409 wickets). Former Haryana left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel leads the tally with 637 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>At the end of the match, Vinay, who represents Puducherry, was given a guard of honour by his team-mates after his side won by an innings and 272 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year-old started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thanks to my wonderful teammates for acknowledging this milestone. This has been a beautiful journey and thanks to one and all who have supported me throughout &#x1f64f;&#x1f60a; <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCIdomestic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/milestone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#milestone</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RanjiTrophy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RanjiTrophy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kolkata?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kolkata</a> <a href="https://t.co/tPEJ1N20NS">pic.twitter.com/tPEJ1N20NS</a></p> <p></p> Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vinay_Kumar_R/status/1210882073562451969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Vinay has recorded 474 wickets in 133 First-Class matches, at an average of just over 23. He last represented India in 2013, in an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here's the full list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:</strong> <p></p><table style="height: 491px" width="440"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="128"><strong>Name of the player</strong></td> <p></p><td width="131"><strong>Number of wickets taken</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Rajinder Goel</td> <p></p><td>637</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>S Venkataraghavan</td> <p></p><td>530</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Sunil Joshi</td> <p></p><td>479</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Narendra Hirwani</td> <p></p><td>441</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>BS Chandrasekhar</td> <p></p><td>437</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>VV Kumar</td> <p></p><td>418</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Vinay Kumar</td> <p></p><td>412</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Pankaj Singh</td> <p></p><td>409</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Sairaj Bahutule</td> <p></p><td>405</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Bishen Singh Bedi</td> <p></p><td>403</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>Utpal Chatterjee</td> <p></p><td>401</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>Earlier this month, Vinay Kumar became only the second fast bowler to record 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy history. "400 Ranji Trophy wickets. 397 for Karnataka and 3 for Pondicherry. Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this wonderful journey," Kumar tweeted after achieving the feat. <p></p> <p></p>Vinay has played 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is in which he has scalped 1, 38 and 10 wickets respectively. He has featured 105 IPL games so far and has picked 105 wickets at an economy of 8.39.