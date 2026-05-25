Vinay Kumar reveals biggest reason behind RCB’s dream IPL 2026 campaign

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the strongest teams of IPL 2026, and former India pacer Vinay Kumar believes this could finally be the season when RCB lift their maiden IPL trophy. Ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans, Vinay praised the team’s balance and said RCB no longer depend only on their batting strength like in previous seasons.

RCB finished at the top of the points table and will now take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The winner of the contest will directly qualify for the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

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Vinay Kumar impressed with balanced RCB side

Vinay Kumar said the biggest difference in this RCB side is their overall team balance. According to him, the middle order and bowling attack have stepped up consistently throughout the season.

“RCB have played outstanding cricket this season and, unlike previous years when they were heavily dependent on batting, they are now playing as a team; they look like a complete side. Their middle order, with players like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar, has added stability and power, which is crucial in T20 cricket. The biggest difference, though, has been their bowling.

“Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of the attack have brought discipline to the attack, which was key at a batting-friendly venue like Chinnaswamy. They stick to the basics and bowl stump-to-stump. Krunal Pandya’s inclusion has also given balance to the side.”

Vinay Kumar backs RCB to win IPL 2026 title

The former RCB pacer feels the Bengaluru franchise now has a genuine chance of winning the IPL if they continue playing the same brand of cricket in the playoffs.

Vinay also mentioned how RCB Women’s recent success could inspire the men’s team to finally end their title drought.

“That balance across departments is one of the main reasons RCB qualified early. If they continue to play this way and on finishing in the top two, they have a strong chance of reaching, and even winning, the final this year. Women have won two titles, so if men can do the same and win back-to-back, nothing like it,” said Vinay to JioStar.

Vinay Kumar highlights Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s importance

Vinay also praised senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the bowling attack brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam this season.

According to him, the experienced bowling unit will not feel extra pressure during the playoffs.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s role is extremely important for RCB, both as a bowler and as the leader of the attack. He has bowled brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, maintaining a disciplined, almost Test-match-like approach and lengths.

“With so much experience, I don’t think Bhuvneshwar or the bowling attack will take any pressure in the playoffs. They will look to treat the playoffs like any other game and focus on executing their basics.”