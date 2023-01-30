Viral Picture Of An Indian Fan Supporting Babar Azam Over Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ T20I Is Fake
The image is being circulated as a picture from the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series.
New Delhi: India and New Zealand played out a thrilling T20I game in Lucknow. Unlike the usual script, the game was a low-scoring affair with New Zealand making India toil hard in a modest chase of 100. A solid 26 runs by Suryakumar Yadav ensured that get India over the line on the penultimate ball of the game with six wickets to spare. Meanwhile, a photo from the match where a young Indian fan is holding a banner in support of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is going viral over social media. "Sorry, Virat sir but Babar is the God of cricket for me," the banner read. The picture created a lot of buzz on social media with many Pakistan fans sharing the clip.
However, it is found that the viral photo of the fan supporting Babar over Kohli is fake and is from an IPL match in 2018. The original caption of the picture reads, " Sorry Sachin Sir but MS Dhoni is the GOD of cricket."
Yesterday match New Zealand Vs India Indian cricket fan show placard sorry Virat sir but Babar Azam is God of cricket for me #NZvsIND #PSL8 #BabarAzam? #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/I2TpFqIdvxHagar Tv (@hagartv1) January 28, 2023
Meanwhile, the IND vs NZ series is tied at 1-1 with one game to play. The wickets so far in the series have not been great and India skipper Hardik Pandya ensured to let the curators know that they need better wickets for T20Is. "To be honest, this was a shocker of a wicket," Hardik told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "Two games the kind of wickets we played on, I don't mind difficult wickets. I'm all up for that but these wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curator or stadium, whichever we play T20s, they should make sure they should prepare the game previously rather than having couple of games there.
Sorry Sachin Sir,But MS Dhoni is the God of Cricket,?? For me.....# 7 @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL @DHONIism #WhistlePodu #Diehardfanofmsd pic.twitter.com/Fqzcpay7HhAmiya Ranjan Nayak ?? (@Amiya_R_Nayak) August 6, 2020
