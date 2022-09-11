New Delhi: Talismanic ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni is among the most popular cricketers going around. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni’s popularity hasn’t gone down a bit. Recently, MS Dhoni was in the news after he was spotted during the Men’s US Open Semi-final, the picture of which was shared by the official Twitter handle of the US Open.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is once again grabbing a lot of limelight as a video of him dancing to a popular Bollywood song is going viral. Watch the video here.

MS Dhoni will next be in action in IPL 2023. Amidst the speculations that Dhoni might quit IPL after the 2022 season, Dhoni confirmed that he will be playing the IPL 2023, saying that he wants to bid adieu to the game in front of the Chennai crowd. “Definitely,” said MS Dhoni during the coin toss against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 game in May when asked if he will be seen in Chennai Super Kings colours as a player next season. “It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you,” added Dhoni.

Later, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan also confirmed that MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2023. “MS Dhoni will lead CSK team in the next year of IPL tournament,” Vishwanathan told a news channel.

The upcoming IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni’s last as a player. MS Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to play his final IPL game in front of his home crowd in Chennai. However, due to COVID-19, the second half of IPL 2021 was played in UAE while the IPL 2022 was played in Maharashtra. The next season is very likely to be played across India which may give Dhoni a chance to end his IPL career on his home ground.