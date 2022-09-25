Viral Video Of Rohit Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After IND Beat AUS Breaks Internet

Hyderabad: India defeated Australia by six wickets in the final T20I to win the series 2-1. Having asked Australia to bat, India were put under early pressure after Cameron Green Smacked a blazing 19-ball fifty to set up Australia for a mammoth total.

However, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India bounce back in the game with a flurry of wickets. At 118/6, India were bossing the game but a maiden T20I half-century by Tim David and a cameo by Daniel Sams pushed Australia to 186/7.

Chasing a daunting target, India were off to a poor start as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply. However, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a century partnership to put India on course of a win. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 69 off 36 balls, but Virat Kohli continued and ensured that there was no collapse.

With 11 needed off the final over, Virat Kohli hit a massive six to bring India at a touching distance of a win. However, he was caught by Finch at covers on the next ball. But he had put India in a winning position by the time he got out. Kohli made 63 off 48 balls during his knock.

This inning was crucial for Virat Kohli as he had endured two poor outings after the century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, as India won the match, Rohit Sharma gave Virat a warm hug, the video of which has gone viral.

Meanwhile, post the match, Virat Kohli heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav. “Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup.

Here, he’s striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past 6 months, he’s been outstanding. It’s the array of shots and to play those shots at the right time is such a tremendous skill. He’s a guy who knows his game inside out. He’s got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots, said Kohli during post match interview.