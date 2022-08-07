Viral Video: Rohit Sharma High Fives An Entire Stand Full Of People After India’s Win vs West Indies In 4th T20I In Florida

Florida: India captain Rohit Sharma was seen giving high fives to a stand full of people after India beat West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I of the series that helped them to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Fans couldn’t hold their excitement to see their favourite player in action and Rohit didn’t disappoint either. The India captain played along with the crowd, giving high fives right after the match as cricket returned to United States.

Fans were so eager to give @ImRo45 a high five after @BCCI India’s win over @windiescricket in Florida today that a small crush of fans fell through a barricade in the west side grandstand. They were too happy to be hurt. pic.twitter.com/fLyyZdjM3k Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 6, 2022

“How we played this game was most pleasing. Conditions were not easy; we batted really well. Lot of thought with that. How we bowled was good to see as well. Pitch was so slow, and you can use that to your advantage. I thought it was a good score, but with the kind of line-up West Indies have, no score is safe… You know what happens when you keep taking wickets. We do understand Avesh’s talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games… give players enough game time in the middle. He used his height and variations really well. I would just like to thank all the people who came to watch the game,” said the India captain after winning the T20I series.

Avesh Khan, who was the player of the match said, “Feel really good, since I didn’t do well in the last two matches. I bowled hard lengths. I just talked to my coaches and captains. They said, “we are backing you”. They were backing me; but there is one match to go, and I am focussing on that. The ball was stopping a bit, so I was mixing my slower balls with the hard length. It feels like India [even in the US]. It feels like home. Really happy they came to see us.”

The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday, August 7 2022 at the same venue. The match is scheduled to start at 8pm IST.