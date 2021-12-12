<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Apart from being the biggest six-hitter during his time, Yuvraj Singh is arguably India's biggest match-winner in white-ball cricket. As the legend turns 40, we go back in time and check out the popularity of the stylish left-hander among his own teammates. <p></p> <p></p>During Rohit Sharma's early days in the side, he had confessed that he was a big fan of Yuvraj. Rohit, who looked in a happy space during that interview, recalled Yuvraj's style. The new India white-ball captain recalled how Yuvraj used to look like a footballer when he walked around with his stylish caps and jackets. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the old interview that is going viral on Yuvraj's birthday: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You are a true inspiration to many. <p></p> <p></p>Happy Birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YuvrajSingh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YuvrajSingh</a> <p></p> <p></p>.<a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YUVSTRONG12</a> | &#x1f382;| <p></p>. <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayYuvi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayYuvi</a> <a href="https://t.co/zDlF9d8yrm">pic.twitter.com/zDlF9d8yrm</a></p> <p></p> .. &#x1f410;.. (@Vipul8735) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vipul8735/status/1469879114878255104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 12, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>