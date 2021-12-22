New Delhi: Team India test captain Virat Kohli displayed his fiery personality over the last few week, while taking on Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President. A week after the mind bothering press conference, Kohli shared a glimpse of his lighter side by answering some questions asked by fans while inhaling helium through a balloon.

Kohli was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice. The RCB former captain also quipped about being compared to a character from Money Heist, a Netflix show popular worldwide. If you are also a Kohli fan and wonder if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, what is he doing right now or was he good at studies, this video is a must watch for you.

On a lighter note🎈 Helium Balloon Voice#ad pic.twitter.com/144estOGM5 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 22, 2021

One of the first questions asked was whether Kohli owned a private jet. “No, I don’t own a private jet. That is just a rumour,” he said.

Then asked if he likes to drink Black water, Kohli replied, “I don’t drink black water regularly although I have tried it a couple of times. We do drink alkaline water at home regularly.”

The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but world over. Finally, asked if he has appeared in the popular Netflix series ‘Money Heist’, Kohli said, “No, I have not appeared on Money Heist. Although I do look like the Professor from the series.”