Virat Gave Me Like 7 Options To Play Off That 1 Ball: Ashwin Recalls India's Iconic Win Against Pakistan In 2022 World Cup

Star Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin recalls when India defeated Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Updated: June 29, 2023 1:11 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: After losing the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London, India is all set to face the world in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, starting from October 5 to November 19. For the Men in Blue, winning this tournament is really important, as it has been ten years since India lifted their last ICC trophy.

Even in the 2022 T20 World Cup, India came really close to winning but were defeated in the semi-finals against England. In the match against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and Co. chased the target of 160 runs. The match went until the final over, when India needed 16 runs off six deliveries. Having been given the responsibility to bowl the final over, Mohammad Nawaz took the wicket of Hardik Pandya and then again got rid of Dinesh Karthik.

Virat Kohli who was at the other end and after a long discussion with the former India captain, the off-spinner played a shot straight over Mohammad Nawaz's head to take the winning run.

In a recent interview, Ashwin spoke about Kohli's contribution to the match as he smashed 82 runs in 53 balls. He further revealed what was actually going on in his mind when he came to bat.

Speaking to ICC, he said, "I was cursing Dinesh Karthik for asking me to do the tougher job. As I was just cursing him, when I walked in, I realised the enormity of what I was getting in to. People yelling, I haven't seen such a crowd ever and Virat just gave me like seven options to play off that one ball. If only I was that capable of playing all those shots I wouldn't be batting at no. 8. I just talked to myself, I couldn't say that to him. I looked at Virat and his eyes seemed like he was possessed. I said, okay he's on another planet and let me come back to earth. The moment he bowled a wide I knew I won the contest."

Ashwin Opens Up About His Overthinking

He further expressed that he always assumes that what if the ball had just gripped and hit his pads.

"I think about it every night when I go to sleep. To be honest what happens, every time I see the video on social media, I think about it, what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad. It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me. That's how I felt honestly terrific innings by Virat and one of the better games I've watched and been a part of," he further added.

