New Delhi: Indian stalwart Virat Kohli had a stellar run in the Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli scored 286 runs at an average of 92, including a magnificent, long-awaited century, against Afghanistan. Many experts believe that Virat Kohli can be a good option to open alongside Rohit Sharma.

India is set to take on Australia in a three-match T20I series that gets underway on September 20 at Mohali. Ahead of the first T20I, India skipper Rohit Sharma attended a press conference where he was quizzed about Virat Kohli opening for India in the T20 World Cup.

The Indian skipper admitted that Virat Kohli is a genuine opening option for team India, but added that the team will open with Kl Rahul in the T20 World cup. KL Rahul had a poor run in the recently concluded Asia Cup as he could only muster 132 runs in five games at an average of 26.

“Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed.,” said Rohit.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was also asked about Virat Kohli’s return to form in the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma, who is known for his hilarious replies, was once again at his cheeky best and said that the team didn’t want Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup but his century against Afghanistan changed their mind.

“We didn’t wanted to back Virat Kohli for the WC but his match winning knock in an important match against Afghanistan changed our mind. Everyone was blown away by this amazing knock,” said Rohit.