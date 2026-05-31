‘Virat is very smart…’: Ashwin reveals how Virat Kohli is beating Gujarat Titans’ bowling strategy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are only one win away from the IPL 2026 title, and Virat Kohli remains central to their hopes. The veteran opener has delivered important runs throughout the season and will once again be under the spotlight when RCB meet Gujarat Titans in the final.

Also Read: Ahead of meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final, Prince Shubman Gill roars against Rajasthan Royals and achieves…

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Speaking ahead of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin explained why Kohli continues to be one of the toughest batters to bowl to. According to the former India spinner, Kohli reads situations quickly and often finds answers when teams try to target specific areas of his game.

Ashwin highlights Kohli’s cricketing intelligence

Ashwin believes one of Kohli’s biggest strengths is his ability to quickly understand what bowlers are trying to do against him and find ways to respond.

Speaking about Kohli’s battle with Gujarat’s pace attack, particularly Kagiso Rabada, Ashwin said the RCB star has shown impressive awareness in recent meetings.

“Virat is very smart, actually, in terms of understanding what’s coming his way.”

“In the last game in Dharamshala, he pulled one off Kagiso Rabada, and it’s almost like he’s telling himself, the world, and Rabada, ‘You know what, I can pull that. You got me out in Ahmedabad, but I’m showing you that I’ve got that in my closet,” he added.

Gujarat’s plan against Kohli

According to Ashwin, Gujarat Titans have followed a specific strategy against Kohli over the last couple of seasons.

The plan has largely revolved around bowling wide outside off stump and forcing him to play shots square of the wicket, an area where bowlers have managed to create chances.

“What GT have done to Virat is bowl really wide. They’re asking his closed bottom hand to open up and go square of the pitch. He’s gotten out nicking those balls over the last two years,” he said.

However, Ashwin pointed out that Kohli has gradually adjusted to that tactic and has looked more comfortable against it recently.

“Virat countered that well in Ahmedabad. They went back to that plan in Dharamshala, and he still handled it well,” he added.

Why Kohli remains vital for RCB

Ashwin also explained why Kohli’s presence at the crease is so important for the Bengaluru batting unit.

With several aggressive stroke-makers around him, Kohli often provides the stability that allows others to attack freely without worrying about rebuilding the innings.

“Everybody in the RCB team would want Virat anchored in there for as long as he can, because that enables them to take the high-risk options they have played all through the season,” he said.

Ashwin praises Rajat Patidar’s spin-hitting ability

Apart from Kohli, Ashwin also had high praise for RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who has been one of the team’s most dangerous batters against spin this season.

The former India off-spinner described Patidar as a rare batter who uses his footwork brilliantly to dominate slow bowlers.

“He’s a demonic spin-hitter. He’s one of those very rare breeds of batters who climb into deliveries using his feet, whether it’s towards the stumps, outside leg stump, or through the covers, he steps into it. That’s a very rare phenomenon.”

Ashwin further explained that Patidar’s strong bat swing allows him to generate tremendous power despite not being physically imposing.

“The reason he’s able to do it is that he’s diminutive in stature, but he’s got a great bat swing, which just dips and goes to the highest point where he can really start using those levers, very much like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” Ashwin said.