Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel feels current India skipper Virat Kohli is a different captain when he is leading the national team as compared to when he is in charge of his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Parthiv, who has played with Kohli both at international and the IPL, gave an insight into Kohli’s captaincy technique and why he is more aggressive in the field while leading Team India as compared to when he leads the team in the cash-rich league.

“Sometimes (a captain’s aggressive nature) depends upon what kind of players you have in the team. So when Virat is leading Team India you will find him to be a different captain. He has got Bumrah, Shami and good spinners on the roster so he is always thinking wickets,” Parthiv said during former India cricketer Aakash Chopra’s show ‘AakashVani’ on his YouTube channel.

“For RCB, he tries to make the team perform as per their capability. Also, where the team is playing matters a lot as well. If you aren’t getting help from the wicket you tend to take defensive approach.

“For example if we keep them under 180-190 then we can try and win the game but if we try to be aggressive and concede in excess of 220 then we will be out of the game altogether.

“So for this reason I feel Kohli is a bit aggressive when he is captaining Team India in comparison to when he is leading RCB,” he added.

Parthiv, who has been around a long time and played under a lot of different captains, also spoke about the difference in styles of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I think Dhoni is fully aware of every player’s potential and how much can be taken out from him. We talk about giving 100 per cent, but every player’s level of 100 percent differs,” Parthiv said.

“So, Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves.

“Rohit plans really well. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role – he is a master in figuring that out. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good,” he added.

“Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to be leading from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him. Dhoni and Rohit keeps the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves.”

