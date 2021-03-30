So, did the much-awaited race take place? Well, it did not literally as it was part of Puma Cricket which is RCB's official team kit partner. On Monday, a conversation between RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers stirred much speculation and interest among fans. <p></p> <p></p>It started when Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video where he can be seen running on a treadmill. The South African - who shares a good bind with Kohli - challenged the RCB skipper for a race. <p></p> <p></p>"Loving the form @imVkohli.. I'm all packed to join the team," wrote De Villiers after Kohli posted the video. <p></p> <p></p>To this, Kohli's response was cheeky as he said: ""Hope you're still fast between the wickets". <p></p> <p></p>Known for his fighting spirit, as expected, De Villiers was up for the challenge, as he wrote: "Let's race tomorrow to find out". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Let's race tomorrow to find out</p> <p></p> AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) <a href="https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1376490076818055169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>A day later, on Tuesday, Kohli shared a video, where he can be seen running and AB De Villiers along with young Devdutt Padikkal is running. <p></p> <p></p>"One of us wins, all of us win. Am I right? Hello, @RCBTweets's newest and fastest teammate @pumacricket," wrote Virat Kohli. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of us wins, all of us win. Am I right? &#x1f609; Hello, <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a>'s newest and fastest teammate <a href="https://twitter.com/pumacricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pumacricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/XHmKTiAgkc">pic.twitter.com/XHmKTiAgkc</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1376763325585874944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>As expected, Kohli and De Villiers would be expected to play a huge role for RCB this year as well. Last year, RCB made the playoffs, but could not proceed further. <p></p> <p></p>In 2020, RCB will play the tournament opener on April 9 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.