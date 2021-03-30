So, did the much-awaited race take place? Well, it did not literally as it was part of Puma Cricket which is RCB’s official team kit partner. On Monday, a conversation between RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers stirred much speculation and interest among fans.

It started when Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video where he can be seen running on a treadmill. The South African – who shares a good bind with Kohli – challenged the RCB skipper for a race.

“Loving the form @imVkohli.. I’m all packed to join the team,” wrote De Villiers after Kohli posted the video.

To this, Kohli’s response was cheeky as he said: “”Hope you’re still fast between the wickets”.

Known for his fighting spirit, as expected, De Villiers was up for the challenge, as he wrote: “Let’s race tomorrow to find out”.

A day later, on Tuesday, Kohli shared a video, where he can be seen running and AB De Villiers along with young Devdutt Padikkal is running.

“One of us wins, all of us win. Am I right? Hello, @RCBTweets’s newest and fastest teammate @pumacricket,” wrote Virat Kohli.

As expected, Kohli and De Villiers would be expected to play a huge role for RCB this year as well. Last year, RCB made the playoffs, but could not proceed further.

In 2020, RCB will play the tournament opener on April 9 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.