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Virat Kohli achieves a RARE feat in IPL history, after RCB’s second title triumph in the tournament as he…

Star RCB player Virat Kohli achieves a big milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his side win it's second title in the tournament.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 01, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Virat Kohli achieves a big feat in IPL history

Virat Kohli achieves a big feat in IPL history after RCB's second title triumph

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been completed and officially, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final and became the winners of the tournament. This was the second consecutive win for RCB in the tournament’s history.

Rajat Patidar joins Dhoni and Rohit with back-to-back IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar showcased a brilliant captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he joined legendary players MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma by winning two titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) back-to-back. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showed a great performance throughout the season. While each player pushed his limits and did a brilliant job of taking this moment twice.

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Also Read: Rajat Patidar credits Virat Kohli as ‘Kohli Bhai’ for guiding RCB to second IPL title

Virat Kohli wins first Player of the Match award in an IPL final

In this clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dominated Gujarat Titans (GT) since the beginning of the game. RCB were aware of Gujarat Titans’ stats and brilliant performance at their home ground. However, Shubman Gill’s side also disappointed their fans in the final of the tournament as they were coming from great confidence by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Moving on to some big highlights of this match, star RCB player and one of the greatest batters of all time, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and crucial knocks, Virat Kohli, who showcased an impressive batting performance against Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament. Kohli scored 75 runs unbeaten off 42 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Speaking about the fact, Virat Kohli had poor stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as he struggled to play some big knocks at the important stage. However, he shut down all the critics and rumors about his early blunder in the final match and played a heroic innings for his side. Kohli’s knock led his side towards their second title triumph in the IPL.

After this immense contribution and hard work, Virat Kohli also achieved a rare feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli has won his first ‘Player of the Match‘ award in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second title triumph in the tournament, here’s what Virat Kohli said: “I said to a few of the boys that it doesn’t feel like the same pressure as last year. We knew what kind of ability we have in the group. We topped the table. There’s a reason why we got here first. And we just said one thing. If we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the comp. And there’s a reason why we have done well so far in the group stage. We ended up topping the league stage. And yeah, just the skill sets we have, the maturity, the composure of the guys just shone through again tonight. And it was a clinical performance.

Also Read: Good news for fans! Josh Hazlewood confirms RCB’s third triumph title in the next IPL edition, says ‘Yeah I…’

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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