Virat Kohli Achieves Unique Milestone At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium During His 37-ball-54 Against KKR

Virat's fifty on Wednesday was his fifth half-century in eight matches of the IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli played an incredible innings in Match No. 36 of the IPL 2023, which was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat got out on a duck in the last match, whereas he scored 54 runs from 37 balls against KKR and registered the team's third victory in a row. Even after Virat's incredible performance KKR ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 by defeating RCB by 21 runs in an high-scoring match.

During his innings, the 34-year-old Virat made history as he became the first batter to score more than 3000 runs at a single venue in T20s. Virat who is part of RCB since 2003, completed 3000 runs at the iconic stadium in Bengaluru.

In the list of batters with the most T20 runs at a single venue, Bangladeshi skipper Mushfiqur Rahim sits on the second spot as he has scored 2989 runs in Mirpur. Star all-rounder Mahmudullah is at third with 2813 runs to his name in Mirpur. Followed by his Alex Hales comes 4th with 2749 runs to his name at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Kolkata beat RCB 'Again' Chasing 201, Kohli and Faf du Plessis took a boundary each off Vaibhav Arora in the opening over. Kohli firmly punched Umesh Yadav through cover for four more, followed by du Plessis carting him for back-to-back sixes.

Du Plessis's stay came to an end in the third over, holing out to long-on off a flighted googly from Suyash Sharma. On the other hand, Kohli pulled off him and Varun Chakaravarthy for boundaries, though Suyash struck by trapping Shahbaz Ahmad lbw. In the last over of power-play, Kolkata struck again when Glenn Maxwell hit a slower delivery from Chakravarthy straight to mid-off.