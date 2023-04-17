Virat Kohli Aims To Create History, Eyes Big Record Against CSK

Virat Kohli will aim to create history as he will aim to complete 7000 runs during match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 17 (Monday).

RCB has been dominant at their home as they have finally found their winning form after losing two matches in a row, RCB is currently in seventh place with two wins in four matches, while CSK is in sixth place with two wins in four matches due to a better NRR over Bangalore.

The clash will also witness two of Indian cricket's biggest stars - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - taking on each other for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who is the most successful player in IPL history, is all set to create history and will aim to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the league. Currently he sits at the top position in the all-time leading run scorers list in the IPL; he has scored 6838 runs in 227 matches with an average of 36.76. In total, Kohli smashed five centuries and 47 half centuries. He needs 152 runs to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the IPL.

Followed by Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan is the second-leading run scorer of the IPL; he registered 6477 runs from 210 matches; David Warner sits at the third spot with 6109 runs from 167 matches; and Indian captain Rohit Sharma is the fourth-highest run scorer with 5966 runs in 230 matches.