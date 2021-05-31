The Indian skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and gun fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were seen sweating it out in their gym session in the video uploaded by BCCI on their Twitter handle. Thus, the team’s preparations are in full swing ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the Test series against England.

The video showed these players talking to each other and also having a word with Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli were seen running on the treadmill.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1399337662339633153?s=20

Meanwhile, India is currently completing their quarantine in Mumbai and they are expected to reach England on June 3. After their arrival in England, the Indian team will once again go under the quarantine procedure of 10 days and they will be able to begin their practice from June 12.

Consequently, a lot of cricket boffins believe that New Zealand will hold the advantage against India in the WTC final as they will play two Test matches against England and the Kiwis will be able to get acclimatise to the English conditions.

On the other hand, India had won 12 matches out of the 17 they played in the WTC cycle whereas New Zealand won seven matches to finish in second place in the points table. The World Test Championship final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18 and it will be interesting to note which team will dominate.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla