Virat Kohli Alerts Puma After His Lookalike Caught Selling Products In Mumbai

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is one of the most, if not the most, popular celebrities in India. Kohli enjoys a massive fan following and is among the top 20 most-followed people on Instagram.

His popularity among the Indian masses makes him the most marketable celebrity. Kohli endorses numerous brands like Puma, Audi, Hero MotoCorp, Tissot, MRF, Vivo, Blue Star, and Myntra.

Virat Kohli, on Friday, shared a story on his Instagram account and altered Puma about a lookalike of him who is selling products outside a Puma store. Kohli shared a video where a person resembling Kohli can be seen selling products.

Kohli captioned the post, “Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling PUMA products at Linking Road, Mumbai! Can you please look into it?”

Along with endorsing several popular brands, Virat Kohli also is a successful businessman. He runs a chain of restaurants in Mumbai and also owns a popular fashion brand Wrogn.

Kohli’s brand value decreased after he stepped down as India’s captain in all three formats of the game, however, he is still valued a lot owing to his massive fan following.

Kohli was going through a lean patch till the Asia Cup 2022 before he whacked a century against Afghanistan in the tournament to get the monkey off his back. Kohli didn’t look back from there and carried his form to the T20 World Cup where he scored 296 runs and ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

Kohli along with several big players was rested from the New Zealand tour. The modern-day great, Kohli will next be seen in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.