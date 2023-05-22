New Delhi: First batch of the WTC-bound team India, including Virat Kohli, is all set to leave for the UK tomorrow. Along with Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat will also leave for England, as reported by Sportstar. India will take on Australia in the WTC final from June 7 at the Oval. Notably, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Undatkat were doubtful for the mega event after picking up injuries, however, both players have reportedly passed the fitness Test.