Virat Kohli Along With WTC Bound Team India Members To Leave For UK On May 23 - Report
Virat Kohli along with several WTC bound members of team India, including R Ashwin and Axar Patel are set to leave for UK tomorrow.
New Delhi: First batch of the WTC-bound team India, including Virat Kohli, is all set to leave for the UK tomorrow. Along with Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat will also leave for England, as reported by Sportstar. India will take on Australia in the WTC final from June 7 at the Oval. Notably, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Undatkat were doubtful for the mega event after picking up injuries, however, both players have reportedly passed the fitness Test.
Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who finds himself in the India reserves, will also travel with Kohli and other members. Fast bowlers Aniket Choudhary, Akash Deep and Yarra Prithviraj will also travel with the players as net bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently playing in the County Championship, will join the squad later in the week.
India Squad For WTC Final: India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia Squad For WTC Final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warn
