Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma delight fans with selfie during London outing

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are enjoying a quiet life in London with their children.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have been living a quiet life in London since the birth of their son Akaay in February 2024. While the couple mostly stays away from the spotlight, fans still occasionally spot them during casual outings, and pictures from such moments often go viral on social media.

Recently, a selfie with a fan has been doing the rounds online. The photo shows Virat and Anushka dressed casually, enjoying a relaxed day out, as they happily posed for an adorable selfie with a fan.

A fan clicked a photo with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London. â¤ï¸



Puja at London home goes viral

The selfie surfaced just days after photos of the couple performing a religious ceremony at their London home grabbed attention online.

In the viral images, Anushka was seen wearing a white cardigan paired with an orange skirt, while Virat complemented her look in a white kurta. The couple posed alongside a priest during the ceremony. The caption on the photo read, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Performed a Religious Ceremony at Their Home in London.”

Virat and Anushka’s latest property investment

Apart from their personal moments, Virat and Anushka have also made headlines for a major real estate investment. The couple reportedly bought a land parcel of over five acres in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore.

The deal was registered on January 13 in Zirad village near Awas Beach, Raigad district, as per property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. They paid Rs 2.27 crore as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This is their second land purchase in Alibaug within four years. Their total landholding in the area now stands at 21,010 square metres, spread across two plots.

A look at their family life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They are parents to daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.

Welcoming New Year 2026 together

The couple rang in the New Year 2026 with close friends and family. Several photos from the celebrations went viral, showing Virat with Anushka, his brother Vikas Kohli, and a few close friends.

Virat also shared his first Instagram post of the year, featuring Anushka, accompanied by an emoticon. The post crossed five million likes within three hours.

Earlier, Kohli’s final post of 2025 featured a heartfelt message for his wife:

“Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life @anushkasharma,” he wrote, a post that garnered nearly four million likes in under an hour.