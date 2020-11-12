The Indian cricket team reaches Sydney on Thursday for a much-anticipated series against Australia starting from November 27. After the completion of Indian Premier League, the Men in Blue departed from Dubai on Wednesday night in their customised PPE kits and masks.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to post photos of Virat Kohli and Co. arrival in Sydney.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1326854056837443585

Along with the Indian players, the Australian players who were part of the cash-rich IPL 2020, including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, have also reached the city.

Team India will undergo a 14-day quarantine during which it has been allowed to train.

The much-anticipated tour will kick-starts with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

After that, the teams will participate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning with the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Here is India’s squad for the T20I, ODI and Test series against Australia.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.