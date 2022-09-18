Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Vibe Together On Popular Reel Track| Watch Viral Video
Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are long-time friends and were recently seen vibing together on a famous song track often used in Instagram reels. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are long-time friends and were recently seen vibing together on a famous song track often used in Instagram reels.

Hardik Pandya shared the video on his Twitter account ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia. See here-

More to follow…..