Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav arrive at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of decider ODI vs New Zealand

Star players Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav arrive at the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the third ODI match against New Zealand.

Team India will play their final ODI match on Sunday, January 18th. However, the series take a chaos mode as both teams leveled the series at 1-1. The star Indian players Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav seeks blessing from the Mahakaleshwar Temple before the decider match.

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav arrived at the Mahakaleshwar Temple

Before the final match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand. Star Indian players Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav are seeking to the Mahakaleshwar Temple as the decider will be crucial for both teams. Indian stars decided to join the Bhasma Aarti at Lord Shiva’s temple. So team India could have a fresh start and a blessed day for the upcoming event.

However, it will also help the players to have a calm mind and it will also bring joy and hope for the team as the World Cup is also on the way. Star Indian player Virat Kohli also receives a special shawl and prasad from the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Former Indian Captain and Star Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with Kuldeep Yadav, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/GirLTB7j6I — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

KL Rahul visit Mahakal Temple ahead of the third ODI match

During his visit, Rahul offered prayers at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. He also performed ritual worship of Nandi.

The Indian star has visited the Mahakal Temple multiple times. Ahead of the start of IPL 2024, Rahul arrived with his parents after the Bhasma Aarti and prayed for his team’s success ahead of the tournament. He has also visited the temple with his wife Athiya Shetty, before the start of the Indore Test in 2023.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Captain KL Rahul visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple today. pic.twitter.com/SUeOneMb6w — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2026

Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak arrived at the Mahakal Temple

During the Bhasma Aarti, both coaches sat in the Nandi Hall and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal. They remained present for nearly two hours during the ritual and prayed for Team India’s success in the upcoming match.

After the Aarti concluded, Gambhir and Kotak had darshan of Lord Mahakal from the temple threshold. They also offered water to Nandi as part of the customary rituals. This was not Gautam Gambhir’s first visit to the temple. He had also come for darshan along with his family around five months ago. So far, Gambhir has participated in the Bhasma Aarti on four occasions.

The decider match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18th

The two matches of the ODI series between India and New Zealand has been played. Where the first game was clinched by the hosts as they won the match by 4 wickets. On the other hand, the second game was taken by the Kiwis by 7 wickets. The decider game of the series will be played on January 18th.

With IANS Inputs.