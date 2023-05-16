Virat Kohli And RCB Members Visit Mohammed Siraj's New House | Watch Video

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore team members visited the new house of RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj ahead of team's next game against SRH.

Updated: May 16, 2023 1:36 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore team members visited the new house of RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj ahead of the team's next fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His newly constructed home is built in Hyderabad's Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills.

The players who visited his house included RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis, batter Virat Kohli and the newly inducted senior batter Kedar Jadhav. A fan shared a video of their visit, which soon went viral on the internet.

Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant throughout the IPL 2023, picking up 16 wickets in 12 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 7.76. He has been instrumental in RCB's winning run this season and is their leading wicket-taker so far.

RCB decimated Rajasthan Royals, bowling them out for a mere 59 runs after setting up a target of 172 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, in their previous game to boost their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

The opening duo of Faf-Virat has performed exceptionally well for the men in Red. Skipper Faf is the current Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023. He has scored a massive 631 runs in 12 innings with a mindblowing average of 57 and a tremendous strike rate of 154. The win against RR by such a significant margin spiked RCB's net run rate which can be crucial in determining the top 4 teams. If RCB can beat SRH in the coming game, their chances of reaching the playoffs will skyrocket.

 

'Mumbai Indians Is A Champion Side, Can Win Their Sixth IPL Title': Harbhajan Singh

PCB Threatens To Boycott SL vs PAK Test Series In June If Sri Lanka Opposes Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

Ben Stokes To Return Home After CSK vs DC Match To Prepare For Ashes

ICCV vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 42, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 42

PKR vs CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 41, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 41

