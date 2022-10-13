New Delhi: Former team India coach Ravi Shastri has made explosive remarks about India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. In a media interaction hosted by journalist Ayaz Menon, Shastri said that the coming T20 World Cup could be the last time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma represent India in T20Is. Shastri said that with 50-Over World cup lined next year, India would not like to burden their veteran players.

“Come what may, I see India having a new team after this World Cup, much like the team which went in 2007 there was no Tendulkar, Dravid and Ganguly. Dhoni took the side out and won the tournament. The same thing can happen. It is not that they are not good enough, but you want them for the other two formats, there is a World Cup coming next year, so you don’t want to burden those players.”

Ravi Shastri also said that India have a very strong batting lineup and the batters can win them the World Cup, even though their bowling looks slightly bleak. Shastri added that poor fielding cost India the Asia Cup so the team needs to raise their fielding standards.

“I’ve been part of the system for the last seven years as coach and now watching it from outside, this is the strongest batting line-up India has had, if you look at youth, experience, at players peaking in this format of the game,” Shastri said.

“This is as good a batting line-up as India ever had in T20 cricket; especially with Hardik Pandya at No 5, Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant at No 6, it makes a massive difference. One area they will have to pick up and start from the beginning is fielding,” Shastri said at the Mumbai Press Club.

“Those 15-20 runs you save will make all the difference because otherwise every time you go out to bat, you will have to get those extra runs. This is where other sides, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, they field like crazy. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup on their fielding.”

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.