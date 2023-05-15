Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Not Play T20Is, Focus On Tests And ODIs: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not play T20 cricket and focus on ODIs and Tests.

New Delhi: There is a lot of debate around veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in the T20I team. With youngsters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill doing well, questions are being raised if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve a spot in the T20I team, especially with them being on the wrong side of age and out of form. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a huge remark on Virat and Rohit's place in the team and said that if the players don't rule themselves out, then their selection will be done on their form.

"Virat and Rohit are right where Sachin, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav and Laxman were. So, you know there is a template before you. If Virat and Rohit do not rule themselves out of T20, then it is up to form, one year is a long time. You will pick the best guys at that time, and then of course experience will also count, fitness will count," Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo.

Virat And Rohit Sharma Should Play Test And ODIs Only: Ravi Shastri Shastri further opined that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should focus on the longer formats of the game while young blood should get a look in the T20I team.