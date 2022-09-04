<strong>Dubai:</strong> Ahead of the Asia Cup, there were a lot of questions about Virat Kohli's form and some even called about his omission from the team. However, the veteran gave a befitting reply to the trollers and proved that 'form is temporary and class is permanent. Kohli scored a classy half-century off 36 balls against Pakistan, which is his second consecutive half-century in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli was going through a lean patch with his last century coming in 2019. Since then, his form was on a gradual decline. However, he has looked like a Kohli of old in the Asia Cup which is very good news for Indian fans. Meanwhile, As soon as Virat Kohli scored a beautiful six and reached the landmark, the fans went berserk. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli anchoring the innings ???? <a href="https://t.co/tZfRXHrpK3">pic.twitter.com/tZfRXHrpK3</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1566449499220090880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fifty by King Kohli in 36 balls - back to back fifties by Virat. A wonderful innings, he's been great in this Asia Cup. <a href="https://t.co/N3hWyPDp1p">pic.twitter.com/N3hWyPDp1p</a></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1566449379263016960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sunday, the king played! ?</p> <p></p>?: BCCI | <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/9pUHg8Klx4">pic.twitter.com/9pUHg8Klx4</a> <p></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1566449906952589313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother ?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1566450582667538432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a picture - crowd with Indian flag celebrating Virat Kohli's fifty! <a href="https://t.co/egJOupuJkt">pic.twitter.com/egJOupuJkt</a></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1566450263782989826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>