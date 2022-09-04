Virat Kohli Announces Return In Style, Smashes 60 Off 44 Against Pakistan In Asia Cup
Virat Kohli (Image Source: BCCI/KKR/Twitter)

Dubai: Ahead of the Asia Cup, there were a lot of questions about Virat Kohli’s form and some even called about his omission from the team. However, the veteran gave a befitting reply to the trollers and proved that ‘form is temporary and class is permanent. Kohli scored a classy half-century off 36 balls against Pakistan, which is his second consecutive half-century in the tournament.

Kohli was going through a lean patch with his last century coming in 2019. Since then, his form was on a gradual decline. However, he has looked like a Kohli of old in the Asia Cup which is very good news for Indian fans. Meanwhile, As soon as Virat Kohli scored a beautiful six and reached the landmark, the fans went berserk.