Dubai: Ahead of the Asia Cup, there were a lot of questions about Virat Kohli’s form and some even called about his omission from the team. However, the veteran gave a befitting reply to the trollers and proved that ‘form is temporary and class is permanent. Kohli scored a classy half-century off 36 balls against Pakistan, which is his second consecutive half-century in the tournament.

Kohli was going through a lean patch with his last century coming in 2019. Since then, his form was on a gradual decline. However, he has looked like a Kohli of old in the Asia Cup which is very good news for Indian fans. Meanwhile, As soon as Virat Kohli scored a beautiful six and reached the landmark, the fans went berserk.

Virat Kohli anchoring the innings ???? pic.twitter.com/tZfRXHrpK3 Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 4, 2022

Fifty by King Kohli in 36 balls – back to back fifties by Virat. A wonderful innings, he’s been great in this Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/N3hWyPDp1p Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2022

Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother ?? #INDvPAK Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022