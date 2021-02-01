Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her daughter with India captain Virat Kohli, revealing they have named her Vamika which means Goddess Durga. Anushka shared a picture on Instagram holding her standing alongside a beaming Kohli.

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” Anushka captioned the picture.