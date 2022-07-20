Paris: India stalwart Virat Kohli had a poor tour to England as he failed to score even a single 50+ score in the six innings he batted. Kohli has been going through a massive slump and there have been calls for his omission from the Indian team. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Virat Kohli saying that he has been exceptional for India for a long period and poor performance in a few matches should not be a parameter to judge a player. India will next play against West Indies in the Caribbean but Virat Kohli has been rested from the series.

To make the best use of the time, Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika have headed to Paris for a vacation. However, the country is battling an intense heatwave and the temperatures have soared to 41 degrees which is not ideal for a vacation. Anushka Sharma shared the image of their hotel room and gave an update on the scorching weather in Paris.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the BCCI want Virat Kohli to play against Zimbabwe and regain form before the Asia Cup. “Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection,” a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.