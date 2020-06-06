Is India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma getting divorced? No, is the answer. Then why is #VirushkaDivorce one of the top trends in India? It is strange but true that the hashtag is trending, but it looks like a classic case of fake news that has gone viral as fans are reacting to it. <p></p> <p></p>From giving Kohli a haircut to playing cricket with him on the terrace, the couple is more than happy with each other and have probably developed a stronger bond during the lockdown. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>So, what exactly happened?</strong></em> <p></p> <p></p>An old article that mentions the Anushka and Virat split resurfaced on the internet, which in turn, led to many trending #VirushkaDivorce on social media. However, the article dates to a time before they got married and hence it is not right to spread the rumour. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans are reacting to the hashtag. Some of them are reacting in shock, while some others are seizing the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the reactions. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My fellow Indians have always been experts in sniffing others holes than minding their own god damn business <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a> &#x1f620;</p> <p></p> Dwight Kurt Schrute III (@beetfarmer11) <a href="https://twitter.com/beetfarmer11/status/1269088422007898112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">People : <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a></p> <p></p>Virat kohli : <a href="https://t.co/RGOucvjAtu">pic.twitter.com/RGOucvjAtu</a> <p></p> <p></p> saurabh (@Sbothrajain) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sbothrajain/status/1269088356966690821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Meanwhile <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a> Trending <a href="https://t.co/t0oWsfdJWe">pic.twitter.com/t0oWsfdJWe</a></p> <p></p> POOJ@ (@spooja403) <a href="https://twitter.com/spooja403/status/1269087991345098760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a> <p></p>who the hell the haters &#x1f621; are.... <p></p>They're the definition of my perfect &#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaturdayMotivation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaturdayMotivation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaturdayMorning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaturdayMorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cnm1kTMjM">pic.twitter.com/7cnm1kTMjM</a></p> <p></p> Kashish Rai (viratian &#x2665;&#xfe0f;&#x1f60d;) (@Kashishvirat18) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kashishvirat18/status/1269088430564290560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a> is on trending...&#x1f602;&#x1f64f; <p></p>. <p></p>. <p></p>. <p></p>&#x1f612;*Meanwhile Virat: <a href="https://t.co/rGZehBAaxc">pic.twitter.com/rGZehBAaxc</a></p> <p></p> Raj Shakya (@Raj_Memer) <a href="https://twitter.com/Raj_Memer/status/1269087232574570497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VirushkaDivorce?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VirushkaDivorce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> too people who made it trending :- &#x1f447;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/lwzfJaIeYy">pic.twitter.com/lwzfJaIeYy</a></p> <p></p> Brijesh Saayi (@Briju_01) <a href="https://twitter.com/Briju_01/status/1269087205076557824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after the success of Anushka's web series 'Pataal Lok', some objected to the content it promotes. But a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh took things a step further, asking Kohli to divorce Anushka.