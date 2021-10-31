Dubai: On the eve of the do-or-die game against New Zealand, Team India players were in high spirits. India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma along with their daughter Vamika were seen enjoying Halloween on Saturday. Other cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin along with their families were part of the celebration.

Rishabh Pant was seen distributing gifts to the kids of the players who were over the moon. Pant stole the show with his gesture, while Shardul Thakur was seen dancing during the occasion.

Giving fans a sneak peek of the Halloween celebrations of the Indian cricket team, Ashwin’s wife Prithi shared a adorable photos.

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic also shared videos and pictures of the celebration.

India does not have a good record against New Zealand in ICC events and Kohli and his men would like to change that in Dubai. A win would be crucial for both teams as that would keep their semis hopes alive. Both the sides lost their opening match against Pakistan, who have been the team to beat in this event.

With Pakistan winning three games on the trot and almost sealing a semi-final spot, only one other team from Group 2 can qualify for the next stage. With Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland being the other sides in the group, many believe either India or New Zealand can go through the semis. Hence, this game is also seen as a virtual knock-out by many.