A day after the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma became parents to a newborn girl, the celebrated couple find themselves unnecessarily dragged into a controversy. While the news of the newborn created a massive buzz on social media, there was a goof-up made by a newspaper printing house – which diverted the attention.

The print media newspaper’s first page was carrying an image of Virushka under the headline ‘2 JeM terrorists arrested in J&K’. Yes, this too happened!

Once this was spotted by Twitterverse, they started reacting. While some pointed out the mistake, others poked fun at the publication.

News : 2 JeM terrorists arrested in J&K Pic : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi

Wtff . Indian media you clowns. pic.twitter.com/lFM1YuE82W Vinay (@Kattehaiklu) January 12, 2021

Kohli – who was with the Indian cricket team in Australia – is on paternity leave. He left Australia after the completion of the limited-overs games and the Adelaide Test. He returned to India to be with his wife in such a time.

It was Kohli who took to Twitter and made the huge announcement of the birth.

His post read: “We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic).”

He will be a part of the Indian team in the upcoming series against England at home.