Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Reaction After RCB Skipper's Wicket Against KKR Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and ended their four-match losing streak in Match No. 37 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 26). The match was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where both teams were up against each other. KKR won the match by 21 runs.

RCB captain Virat Kohli found his mojo back against KKR by scoring 54 runs from 37 balls, but a stunning catch by Venkatesh Iyer near the boundary ropes brought an end to his innings. In total, Virat smashed six boundaries and was trying to play a big shot in the first ball of the 13th over, but before the ball could cross the boundary, Iyer caught it.

Right after Iyer caught the ball, Virat was left stunned and his reaction went viral all over the internet. Meanwhile his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also present at the iconic stadium for the game, and she was left shell-shocked at her husband's wicket.

Here's the video of Anushka's reaction to Virat's wicket: