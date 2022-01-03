Johannesburg: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson are not just good captains, but also among the best batters of the modern era. Catching up with the best with some impressive performances in the past two years, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been a top batter for his country.

Despite featuring for Australia in the Ashes, Labuschagne found time for a quick interview on cricket.com.au where he named the best cover-driver of the ball in cricket according to him. During the session, he also named Sachin Tendulkar for his straight drive – which used to be a treat for all cricket lovers.