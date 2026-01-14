Virat Kohli back on top as he reclaims ICC ODI No. 1 ranking after 1736 days, Rohit drops to…

In the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, he continued his fine form with a match-winning 93.

Virat Kohli no.1 in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday, nearly five years (1736 days) after losing it. The latest update from the ICC came just before India’s second ODI against New Zealand at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The 37-year-old Kohli overtook his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma to become the world’s No.1 ODI batter again. Kohli gained 12 rating points to reach 785, while Rohit dropped six points to 775. New Zealand’s all-rounder Daryl Mitchell moved up to second place with 784 points, just one behind Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s stellar run in ODIs

Kohli’s return to the top comes after an extraordinary streak of high scores. Since the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in October 2025, Kohli has scored seven consecutive 50-plus innings, matching the Indian record for most successive scores of 50 or more in List A cricket.

Five of these innings came in India colours, alongside a century and a fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month. Following that, Kohli scored two centuries and an unbeaten fifty during India’s 2-1 series win over South Africa. In the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, he continued his fine form with a match-winning 93.

This incredible consistency has helped Kohli close the gap with Rohit Sharma and eventually move back to the top of the ODI rankings.

Kohli’s historic achievements

Kohli is no stranger to batting records. He has previously held the No.1 spot for four consecutive calendar years (2017â€“2020), the most by an Indian. Only legends like Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, and Greg Chappell have managed five years at the top.

TRENDING NOW

Among Indians, players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane have also achieved the feat of scoring five consecutive 50-plus innings in ODIs. Kohliâ€™s current run matches that mark, and another fifty in Rajkot could further strengthen his record.