Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh claims Virat Kohli became a legend at the age of 30 and talked about the talisman’s journey in the national team. Yuvraj was one of the best players when Kohli came into the Indian team as the southpaw said that Kohli showed a lot of promise when he joined the Indian team.

Kohli is the only Indian to have a 50 plus average in all three formats of the game and was the highest run-getter in international cricket in the past decade.

Yuvraj further revealed that a spot was up for grab between Virat and Rohit Sharma for the 2011 ODI World Cup but the former’s consistency earns him a spot.

“Virat showed some great promise when he came on board. The moment he got the opportunities, he grabbed them. That’s how he took a spot in the World Cup (Indian squad) because he was very young at that time. And it was between him and Rohit. At that time, Virat was scoring runs. That’s the reason, Virat got the spot. And compared to now, there is a complete change in him,” Yuvraj told Times of India.

The former all-rounder further heaped praises on Kohli’s determination and called him the hardest worker during training.

“I have seen him grow and train in front of me. He was probably the hardest worker, very disciplined with his training. When he was scoring runs, you could see that he is somebody who wants to be the best player in the world. He had that kind of an attitude. He has got that swag.”

“He was scoring a lot of runs and then became the captain. Sometimes you get bogged down, but when he became captain, his consistency became even better. At almost 30, he has achieved a lot of things,” Yuvraj said.

The southpaw further hopes that Kohli finishes on high as he still got a lot of time.

“People become legends when they retire. At 30, he already became a legend. It was really great to watch him grow as a cricketer. Hope he finishes on a high because he has got a lot of time,” he added.