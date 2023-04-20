Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Complete Century of 30+ Scores In IPL

Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap as he becomes the only cricketer who has scored 30 plus runs more than 100 times in his IPL career till now.

Mohali: Virat Kohli who is currently leading his Indian Premier League franchise (RCB) in the absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association stadium, Mohali has added another feather to his cap as he becomes the only cricketer who has scored 30 plus runs more than 100 times in his IPL career till now.

Punjab enter Thursday's match on the back of a two-wicket win coming in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants, Bangalore suffered an eight-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings, despite fine half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Earlier, Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab Kings in absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against a Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A win for Punjab will help them level with Lucknow and the Rajasthan Royals on points. After winning the toss, Curran said Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis come into the playing eleven, with Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza, the player of the match in Punjab's last game, being the omissions.

"We did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up," he said.

On the other hand, Kohli said Faf can't field because of a bruised rib but will play in the batting innings as an Impact Player. He added that Faf will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar in the playing eleven at the innings break.