Team India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first batsman to score 3000 runs in T20 Internationals. Kohli slammed a six on Chris Jordan's delivery to finish the match in style and reached the iconic milestone. India won the match by 7 wickets as Kohli remained not out on 73. <p></p> <p></p>He also became the third captain in international cricket to score 12000 runs as a captain. During the second T20I against England, Kohli joined legendary captains Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith in the elite list. The Indian captain reached the milestone after scoring his 17th run. <p></p> <p></p>Ponting, who led Australia to twin ODI World Cup glories in 2003 and 2007 slammed 15440 runs as captain in international cricket. While Smith scored 14878 runs as South Africa's skipper. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli also overtakes his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma to score the most 50 plus scores in T20I cricket. Kohli slammed his 26th fifty in the shortest format with a six on Chris Jordan's delivery. Earlier, both players were tied at 25 half-centuries. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli finishes it off with a SIX! <p></p> <p></p>India win the second <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> T20I by seven wickets and level the series 1-1 &#x1f44f; <p></p> <p></p>Scorecard: <a href="https://t.co/J566y2WPGj">https://t.co/J566y2WPGj</a> <a href="https://t.co/re33GgCNnx">pic.twitter.com/re33GgCNnx</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1371144860359520256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The Indian captain shared a 94-run stand alongside debutant Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. Kishan became the second Indian batsman to slam a half-century on a debut match. The southpaw also reached his fifty with a six before getting dismissed by Adil Rashid on 54. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the match, Kohli was facing a lot of scrutiny after registering back-to-back ducks in international cricket for the first time. The 32-year-old was dismissed by Adil Rashid on duck in the opening T2oI while Ben Stokes got the better of him in the fourth Test match <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, on Sunday, India restricted England for just 164/6 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for India as they claimed two wickets. While Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>For England, opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls. <p></p> <p></p>At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs.