Virat Kohli Bhai Is My Idol: GT's Shubman Gill Speaks About His Inspiration Following Victory Against SRH

Shubman Gill talked about his inspirations and revealed that it is none other than the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and the modern-day great Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Shubman Gill received the Player of the Match award for his maiden IPL century that helped Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Monday and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The young sensation also talked about his inspiration and revealed that it is none other than the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and the modern-day great Virat Kohli. He said "When I was 12-13 years old I followed Virat Kohli bhai the most, he has been my idol since I started understanding cricket. I learned a lot from Virat bhai. His batting & passion & commitment motivates me"

"Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli are my Idols & Inspirations," the young batter also added. Shubman Gill's knock helped GT put a fighting total on the scoreboard. However, it was Bhuvneshwar's fifer that restricted the hosts to 188 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

Even the score of 188 turned out to be too huge for SRH as their batting collapsed in front of the sharp bowling from Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Yash Dayal. SRH could only score 154 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by 34 runs.

Hardik Pandya Addressed Playoffs Qualification "Very proud of the boys, two in two (making it to the playoffs twice in a row). The boys put their hands up and in challenging situations and we rightly deserve the playoff spot. There will be expectations and for me it was important to focus within the group. We ticked a lot of good boxes, we made a lot of errors but we were always there in the game and tried to stay consistent," said Hardik after the match.