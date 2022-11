Virat Kohli Birthday: Here's How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday. The Indian cricketer is one of the greatest batters of all time. He is currently with the Indian team in Australia to take part in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricketers like Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav took to social media to wish the cricketer on the occasion.

Robin Uthappa shared a picture and posted on Koo App. He wrote, “A very very happy birthday to you my brother #Viratkohli Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!!”

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture on Koo with King Kohli and captioned it, “Wish you a very happy birthday #Viratkohli Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling!”

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted, “Happy birthday Virat May god bless you”.

Cricketer Shubhman Gill wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai @viratkohli.”

A plethora of fans, friends from the sports industry and cricket team sent birthday wishes to the star India batter. Here are the best tweets.

Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT?. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ?. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli ? Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling! pic.twitter.com/85K1MzFB6y Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2022

Wishing modern day legend @imVkohli a very happy birthday. May you keep entertaining the cricketing world for the longest time. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yEzIFmDf3n Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2022

More life and more blessings. Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai. ?? pic.twitter.com/3O1VWSH4wo Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 5, 2022

Wishing the legend and my dear friend, the one and only @imVkohli a very happy birthday ? Hope you continue to shine #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/whz11mvP7v Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday brother @imVkohli Keep up the good work and keep making us proud.. Iss baar we need gift from you BRING THE CUP BACK ? stay healthy and happy . Much love pic.twitter.com/6rNeHcXbd3 Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2022

Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhau ? Wishing for many many more partnerships with you! ?#SurVir ? pic.twitter.com/2BN9mlNr9f Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 5, 2022

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli ?? May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness pic.twitter.com/MWC62IVh24 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 5, 2022

He’s the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022