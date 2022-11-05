Virat Kohli Birthday: List Of Staggering Records Held By King Kohli

New Delhi: Never write off a champion player, especially if he is of the calibre of Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli endured a massive slump between 2019 until the Asia Cup this year and people thought that Virat Kohli is finished.

Even the experts started calling for his axe from the Indian team. However, India’s biggest match-winner was set to rise again. Kohli scored a magnificent century against Afghanistan in the Asia cup and didn’t look back from there.

It’s been mid-way in the T20 World Cup and Virat Kohli has reached his peak again. He is the highest run scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 220 runs in 4 matches, including three half-centuries. As Virat Kohli turned34 today, let’s look at some of the staggering records he holds in international cricket.

Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup history with 1065 runs in the tournament.

Virat Kohli is the fastest batter to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli is just behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI runs.

Virat Kohli has also won the most number of player of the series awards in T20I cricket. Kohli has seven player of the series award. He also holds the record of most number of player of the match awards (15). Kohli also has most 50s in T20Is (37).

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, with 3932 runs to his name. He also holds the best batting average in this format of the game at 53.13.

He holds the record of scoring most ODI hundreds against a team. Virat Kohli has scored 9 centuries against West Indies.

Virat Kohli also has most appearance as captain of India in Tests (68). He also has most wins as India’s Test captain (40).

Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Virat Kohli also has most centuries in successful run chases for India in ODIs (26).