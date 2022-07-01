‘Virat Kohli Can Get To…’ Michael Vaughan Makes Big Prediction Ahead of Edgbaston Test

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> Former England captain Michael Vaughan is very popular among Indian cricket fans mostly due to his comments and banter with Wasim Jaffer. However, this time he has made a prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of the fifth Test match between India and England at the Edgebaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. <p></p> <p></p>India was outstanding when they last toured England in 2021 and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series before the 5th game was postponed due to COVID-19. England was going through a torrid run during that time and had lost their previous two series to India and New Zealand respectively. <p></p> <p></p>However, things have changed now as Ben Stokes' men have picked up great momentum ahead of the crucial game. They recently thrashed a class New Zealand team 3-0. Indian players will be under pressure in absence of captain Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is one of the most senior members of the team. He hasn't been able to score a century in a long time but Michael Vaughan believes that the Indian batsman can do it in the fifth Test match. <p></p> <p></p>"The Indian player to look out for at Edgbaston this week is Virat Kohli. Just go back a few years when he produced one of the greatest Test match centuries on this ground. I think he's due. When you look back, how long has it been since he got three figures," Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>He remarked, "It's been a long, long while for Virat Kohli, if he can get to 30, I reckon he's gonna get those three figures that he's been desperately wanting for such a long period of time. So, Virat Kohli, the Indian player to look out for," he added further." <p></p> <p></p>The former England batsman also talked about the key battle to watch out for in the match. Michael Vaughan said, "The key battle at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class performer, playing against a player who is batting on a different planet, Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow will attack, he will try to score quickly. The strike rate against New Zealand was well beyond 100 and I think he will try and play exactly in the same vein against India so the key battle could be Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah vs Jonny B." <p></p> <p></p>"Edgbaston, England on the back of three wins against New Zealand, I see nothing but an England juggernaut carrying on. India have had lots of turmoil with selection, injuries, and COVID issues. I see nothing but an England win. I think this England juggernaut of Baz and Ben combination will carry on at Edgbaston. I see nothing but an England victory, it maybe a hammering, " he concluded.