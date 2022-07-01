‘Virat Kohli Can Get To…’ Michael Vaughan Makes Big Prediction Ahead of Edgbaston Test

Birmingham: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is very popular among Indian cricket fans mostly due to his comments and banter with Wasim Jaffer. However, this time he has made a prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of the fifth Test match between India and England at the Edgebaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

India was outstanding when they last toured England in 2021 and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series before the 5th game was postponed due to COVID-19. England was going through a torrid run during that time and had lost their previous two series to India and New Zealand respectively.

However, things have changed now as Ben Stokes’ men have picked up great momentum ahead of the crucial game. They recently thrashed a class New Zealand team 3-0. Indian players will be under pressure in absence of captain Rohit Sharma.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is one of the most senior members of the team. He hasn’t been able to score a century in a long time but Michael Vaughan believes that the Indian batsman can do it in the fifth Test match.

“The Indian player to look out for at Edgbaston this week is Virat Kohli. Just go back a few years when he produced one of the greatest Test match centuries on this ground. I think he’s due. When you look back, how long has it been since he got three figures,” Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

He remarked, “It’s been a long, long while for Virat Kohli, if he can get to 30, I reckon he’s gonna get those three figures that he’s been desperately wanting for such a long period of time. So, Virat Kohli, the Indian player to look out for,” he added further.”

The former England batsman also talked about the key battle to watch out for in the match. Michael Vaughan said, “The key battle at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class performer, playing against a player who is batting on a different planet, Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow will attack, he will try to score quickly. The strike rate against New Zealand was well beyond 100 and I think he will try and play exactly in the same vein against India so the key battle could be Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah vs Jonny B.”

“Edgbaston, England on the back of three wins against New Zealand, I see nothing but an England juggernaut carrying on. India have had lots of turmoil with selection, injuries, and COVID issues. I see nothing but an England win. I think this England juggernaut of Baz and Ben combination will carry on at Edgbaston. I see nothing but an England victory, it maybe a hammering, ” he concluded.