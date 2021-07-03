London: India skipper Virat Kohli is blessed with an unbelievable ability to not just raise his game but carry the other 10 guys in the team and inspire them to elevate their game from 100 to 200 per cent, reckons KL Rahul. Kohli operates at 200″ per cent and motivates his teammates to do the same, according to Rahul.

“Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent),” Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.

“He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent).”

Rahul didn’t get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.

There were criticisms of Kohli’s captaincy following India’s defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.

Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4.

(With PTI Inputs)