In a bid to keep himself in high spirits during the lockdown, Australia opener David Warner has taken TikTok by storm.

In a matter of a month, he has become a star on the social media platform, thanks to his hilarious videos. His acts are loved by his fans in the country - as he enacts Indian dialogues of superstars.

In his latest video, he is trying to copy actor Akshay Kumar's iconic move in the song 'Bala' from the movie 'Houseful' in 2019.

I think I've got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge 😂😂😂 Friday nights 👌👌

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 22, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

Kohli burst into laughter after watching David Warner's antics. Kohli commented with as many as 4 laughing emojis on Warner's 'Bala' post.

[caption id="attachment_4037018" align="aligncenter" width="729"] Image: Screenshot[/caption]

Following Kohli's laughter, Warner took the opportunity to invite the Indian skipper to the TikTok platform, in fact, he also suggested, his wife Anushka Sharma could set up the system.

Both Kohli and Warner were slated to participate in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely.

From Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, cricketers have been lining up to showcase their talents. Few like Rohit Sharma and Kevin Pietersen have even put professional TV presenters to shame by showcasing their interviewing skills.